DHEC: Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in S.C. surpasses 3,000

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Department of Health and Environmental Control announced five additional deaths on Friday due to the coronavirus.
Three of the additional deaths were patients who were middle-aged and had underlying health conditions. They were residents of Florence, Berkley, and Greenville counties. The two other deaths were elderly patients with underlying health conditions from Greenville County.
This brings the number of deaths to 72 statewide. In Horry County, seven people have died from the coronavirus and in Florence County, there have been six deaths.
DHEC is also reporting 274 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 3,065.
There are 18 new cases in Horry County, making it 124 confirmed cases.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Aiken (6), Allendale (2), Anderson (4), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (2), Berkeley (6), Charleston (15), Cherokee (3), Chester (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (5), Darlington (2), Dillion (2), Dorchester (7), Edgefield (4) Fairfield (1), Florence (11), Georgetown (3), Greenville (54), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (18), Kershaw (7), Lancaster (10), Laurens (2), Lee (3), Lexington (23), Marlboro (1), Newberry (2), Orangeburg (2), Pickens (5), Richland (35), Spartanburg (11), Sumter (16), Union (1), Williamsburg (1), York (5).
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.
