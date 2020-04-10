Coroner’s office: 26-year-old killed in motorcycle crash near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified a motorcyclist that was killed in a crash Thursday night.
Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said 26-year-old James Parrish from Loris died at the scene on Lambert Road near Highway 501.
Troopers said the motorcycle was traveling east on Lambert Road when it crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left and hit a ditch.
They said Parrish was thrown from the bike. Troopers added that he was not wearing a helmet.
