Coroner’s office identifies homicide victim in Lamar; investigation ongoing

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was found dead inside a home Thursday night in Lamar.
Coroner Todd Hardee said Willie Ray Jackson died after a shooting on Old Timers Court.
Hardee added that an autopsy is scheduled at MUSC in Charleston on Saturday.
The death is being treated as a homicide, according to authorities.
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and State Law Enforcement Division are investigating the case.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at 843-398-4920 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
