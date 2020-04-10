Murrells Inlet business owner hands out thousands of free Easter baskets to families

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The owner of Bargain Warehouse is giving away free Easter baskets for families in Horry and Georgetown counties, to help ease financial burdens for parents during the COVID-19 epidemic.
On Palm Sunday, Gary Bingham made the decision to organize the basket giveaway, helping parents provide an Easter experience for their kids during these “trying times.”
Each year, at the end of the season, Bingham’s warehouse stores items to be sold to customers all over the world. Instead of selling the Easter items this year, he’s giving them to his community through Easter baskets.
He organized a team of volunteers to create and distribute the baskets, consisting of local church members, warehouse employees and family members, including Sunshine Recovery Ministries, Christ United and New Covenant Church.
“God’s the reason we are doing this,” said Bingham. “We started with four people and didn’t know how we would do it.”
The team began distributing baskets on Wednesday, resulting in 3,000 Easter baskets and 1,000 boxes of items given to families.
“We had hundreds of cars, actually blocking Highway 17 for 30 minutes. We didn’t realize it until the Highway Patrol came and told us. So we moved the crowd around," Bingham said.
Because of Wednesday’s successful turnout, the team had to regroup on Thursday, restocking baskets for families, preparing for another two days of giveaways.
Friday morning was considered another big success, with cars lined up around Inlet Square Mall for baskets.
John Gallman, one of the volunteers, said the group is expecting to donate almost 5,000 Easter baskets after the final Saturday event. His motivation for helping with the baskets is providing families hope to carry them through this epidemic.
“We’re just trying to serve the people,” Gallman said. “Martin Luther King Jr. said anyone can be great because anyone can serve. My entire life I’ve lived by that rule. And that’s what we’re doing here, serving the people in Horry and Georgetown counties.”
The team is prioritizing safety for those distributing baskets and for the families receiving the gifts. All volunteers are wearing gloves and masks and prohibit drivers from leaving their vehicles and maintaining the required six feet distance.
Bingham said the items inside of the basket have been safely stored in the warehouse for at least six months. Those items include Easter eggs, stuffed animals and the baskets.
For those of you in need of a basket, the group will be distributing additional items on Saturday, April 11, at 10 a.m., in the parking lot outside of the Bargain Warehouse. The company is located at 10125 Highway 17 Bypass at Inlet Square Mall.
You’re asked to stay inside of your vehicle, allowing the volunteers to bring you the Easter baskets.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.