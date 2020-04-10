‘Be a team player’: HCFR responds to open burning calls; reminds residents of burn ban

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue wants to remind the community of the burn ban that is currently in place.
Firefighters responded to several calls of open burning on Friday in the Conway area.
They said the fires were quickly put out and there were no injuries, but it could have been much worse due to the winds and low humidity.
“This is why Horry County and S.C. Forestry have a burning ban in place. Open burning is against the law right now,” HCFR posted on its Facebook page.
They also asked people to not do it out of respect for people with respiratory issues and to also keep first-responders free for other calls during the coronavirus outbreak.
“Be a team player, as we’re all in this together,” HCFR said.
They added that grilling is allowed and also the use of items like chimineas which are off the ground.
