Tidelands Health implements furloughs, pay reductions in response to COVID-19 impact

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health is having to make some difficult decisions as it deals with the coronavirus impact to its hospital system.
The organization announced on Thursday it is reconfiguring workflows and assessing staffing needs. It said where there is excess staffing, team members will either be furloughed or placed on low census. The healthcare system didn’t say exactly how many employees will be furloughed.
This comes as Tidelands Health deals with a 50% decline or more inpatient volumes at its 60-plus locations.
“The postponement of elective procedures and government requirements limiting community movement have impacted every area of our health system,” said Bruce Bailey, president and CEO. “Inpatient admissions, emergency department visits, outpatient procedures, physician office visits – many have seen declines of 50 percent or more since the beginning of March. Bailey said it’s not sustainable to continue operating in the same way it did when there were twice as many patients.
“Taking action now will preserve our health system’s ability to continue caring for our community – both during the expected COVID-19 surge in the coming weeks and for the long term,” Bailey said.
In addition, the following actions are being implemented:
- Members of the senior administration team will receive a 20 percent reduction in base pay rate for the period beginning April 20 and continuing through at least Aug.9.
- All salaried employee-partners will receive a 10 percent reduction in base pay rate for the period beginning April 20 and continuing through at least Aug.9.
- Hourly employee-partners will have no change in base pay rate.
- Tidelands Health will suspend retirement contributions until at least Aug. 9.
- There will be no other changes to benefits, including health insurance and the accrual of paid time off.
- Capital spending will be restricted to emergency purchases.
“This is not a path any of us would have chosen for our health system,” Bailey said. “But we must do what is required to protect our organization’s future. Our community’s health depends on a healthy Tidelands Health. The steps we are taking are absolutely necessary as we continue to fulfill our commitment to the patients we serve.”
Tidelands Health said many of the impacted employees will qualify for expanded unemployment benefits under the federal government’s newly enacted CARES Act.
