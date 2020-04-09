Suspect Search: Man accused of making off with three TVs, brand new sound system

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Police said there was no sign of forced entry in one case but one suspect got away with quite the loot
Horry County police are looking for Robert Kyle Macbay.
Last May, officers responded to Loblolly Lane in the Myrtle Beach area for a burglary complaint.
The victim told officers that sometime between May 19 and May 25, someone entered his home while he was out of town and took three televisions, three brand new sound systems that were still in the box, a soundbar and his wedding ring.
There were no signs of forced entry however, the victim believes Macbay might have been able to pick the handle lock on one of the side doors because he didn’t lock the dead bolt.
The televisions were valued at approximately $600 each. The soundbar was about $400 and each of the sound systems were valued around $200. The wedding ring was worth about $300.
Macbay is charged with first-degree burglary in the first degree.
He’s 23 years old with a last known address of Liberty Church Road in Conway.
Horry County police are also searching for Joseph Paul Blackburn Junior.
Police were called in February to Christian Road in Conway regarding a possible burglary.
The victim told officers she was away for the weekend and returned home to find the front door of her home wide open.
She said several valuable items were missing. Because of the reported value of the unidentified missing property, additional officers were called to the home.
Blackburn is charged with grand larceny and safecracking.
He’s 48 years old with a last known address of Christian Road in Conway.
