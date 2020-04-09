Surfside Beach implements furloughs of town employees due to COVID-19 crisis

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The town of Surfside Beach made the tough decision on Thursday to furlough town employees due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The furloughs will go into effect on Monday.
The closing of businesses and lack of tourism during the crisis has impacted the town’s revenues. Surfside Beach Mayor Bob Hellyer said that will it’s a hard decision to make, it’s a necessary one to cut recurring costs and spending.
“These are very difficult times and we must be pro-active to overcome the challenges associated with future impacts,” Hellyer said in his daily update.
Hellyer said that officials will work with affected personnel to help them through this process.
There will be some state help for furloughed employees. On Wednesday, Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order that allows furloughed employees to apply for unemployment benefits.
