SLED: Missing S.C. man believed to be in danger, could be heading to Florida

WALHALLA, S.C. (WYFF) - A Walhalla man went missing Wednesday and is now believed to be in danger, according to officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Robert Stevens, 79, was last seen around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Walhalla Garden Apartments Complex, SLED said.
Stevens is 5 feet 4 inches tall, with brown eyes and grey hair. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, black shorts and black slip-on shoes, according to Walhalla police.
Stevens could be traveling in a silver, 2010 Chevrolet Suburban with the Florida license plate DWN2R, SLED said. There is an Army sticker on the back window of the SUV.
SLED officials believe Stevens could be traveling to Lake County, Florida, on I-85 or I-75.
Anyone with information is asked to call Walhalla Police at 864-638-5831.
