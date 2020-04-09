Second Horry County Schools employee tests positive for COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A nutrition services employee with Horry County Schools has tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.
Lisa Bourcier, Horry County Schools spokesperson, said the employee worked at South Conway Elementary School during the school closure.
The employee’s last day reporting to work was Friday, March 27, according to Bourcier. She added the employee was pre-screened by the school nurse and did not present symptoms.
“We want to assure our staff and all of our stakeholders that our number one priority is the health and well-being of our students and employees. Employees are pre-screened by nursing staff each day prior to beginning work, and all food preparation surfaces and equipment are decontaminated daily. Standards for handling food products are followed in the preparation of student grab-and-go meals. Single-service items are used in many of our food service settings to avoid any contact concerns,” Bourcier said.
The South Conway Elementary school meal site remains open at this time. Out of an abundance of caution, the site and buses will receive additional cleaning and disinfection beyond what is done on a daily basis, according to Bourcier.
Horry County Schools cannot share any additional information about the employee and cannot legally disclose the employee’s health condition.
This is the second Horry County Schools employee to test positive for COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.