SCHP: Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night near Conway, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers and Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the crash around 9:15 p.m. to Lambert Road near Highway 501, just about five miles north of Conway.
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said the motorcycle was traveling east on Lambert Road when it crossed the center line, ran off the road to the left and hit a ditch.
Tidwell said the motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and died. He added that the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.
The crash is still under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.