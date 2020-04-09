S.C. unemployment claims increase from previous week; Horry County has over 10,000 claims

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Over 10,000 people in Horry County filed for unemployment benefits for the week ending April 4, leading the number of claims in South Carolina, according to statistics released Thursday.
Information from the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce states the initial claims for that week were 85,018, an increase of approximately 31.09% from the previous week’s count of 64,856.
The figure also represents a 4,159.42% increase from the week ending March 14, 2020 when only 1,996 initial claims were filed, according to the SCDEW.
Horry County’s claims were approximately 10,098, followed by Greenville County with 9,919 and Charleston County with 7,315.
Nationally, 6.6. million Americans sought unemployment benefits last week.
For more information on unemployment benefits in South Carolina, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.