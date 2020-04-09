Robeson County deputies search for missing man with cognitive impairment

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Robeson County deputies are asking for the community to be on the lookout for a missing man.
Bardo Bonilla, 52, of St. Pauls was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Register Road.
Authorities said he is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.
He is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a yellow and black striped shirt and blue “NYC” hat.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.
