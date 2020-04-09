19-year-old arrested, charged in connection to deadly Conway area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police arrested a 19-year-old who’s accused of shooting and killing a man earlier this week in the Conway area.
Jerome Evans of Conway is charged with murder in connection to 20-year-old Tybius Owens’ shooting death.
Horry County police responded to a possible home invasion just before 1 a.m. Monday on Ida Lane.
Police said when they arrived, they found Owens is a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.
Officers spoke to a woman who said she was in the living room when she heard the gunshots and found Owens lying on the floor. Owens was pronounced dead on the scene.
Horry County police said the investigation is ongoing.
Evans is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
