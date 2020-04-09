Lightning strike causes power outage in North Myrtle Beach area

By WMBF News Staff | April 9, 2020 at 7:28 AM EDT - Updated April 9 at 8:03 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Power outages were reported in the North Myrtle Beach area Thursday morning after strong thunderstorms rolled through the area.

Around 7:15 a.m., Santee Cooper said 1,322 customers were without power.

Power was restored for affected customers about a half-hour later.

According to Santee Cooper, lightning struck two power poles.

The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety said their non-emergency phone lines are down. The public is asked to call 843-957-6450 or 843-385-6417 for non-emergencies.

If you have an emergency, call 9-1-1.

