North Myrtle Beach rescue crews searching for swimmer in ocean

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A search is underway in North Myrtle Beach for a person in the ocean.
The North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety was called out to 14th Avenue South for the search.
North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said they have deployed jet skis and a drone to help find the swimmer.
Dowling added that another person was also onshore and is OK, but it’s not clear if that person made it shore on their own or was part of the rescue.
This is a developing story and WMBF News will bring you new information as it comes into our newsroom.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.