HONORING HEROES: Grand Strand, Pee Dee communities show appreciation for front line workers

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – From healthcare workers to grocery store employees, they are the heroes who are working tirelessly to help our community during this global health crisis.
Neighbors, organizations and local law enforcement across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are showing their appreciation to those essential workers who are putting themselves in harm’s way on a daily basis.
The Horry County Police Department announced they are joining a national movement Thursday night called #MakeItBlue to honor those who are keeping communities safe during the coronavirus outbreak.
And in Florence County, the sheriff’s office asked the community to drive through the Lake City Community Hospital between 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. to show their appreciation for the staff.
