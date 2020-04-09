Grand Strand, Pee Dee coroners weigh in on if they must release COVID-19 victim names

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Typically a death from an illness wouldn’t interest the public, but a coronavirus death does.
Now county coroners are having to ask if they need to release the names of those who have died due to coronavirus.
“Do the people who have suffered this illness, do they want to be put in the spotlight? And I guess we kind of have a balancing act to do here," Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said.
Edge said he wasn’t sure this would be a question he’d even have to consider.
However, he’s not the one who has to come up with the answer. York County Coroner and President of the South Carolina Coroner’s Association Sabrina Gast sent a letter to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson asking for guidance about what type of information they should release.
Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken said he’s not sure if the names of coronavirus victims need to be released to the public. But he and Edge both think having their association president ask is the best course of action.
“I think Sabrina, as our president, she’s doing a wonderful job. She’s on the right track with what’s she’s requesting from the governor’s office, we’ll just have to see how it plays out." von Lutcken said.
Von Lutcken said he doesn’t even hear about the deaths from DHEC, instead, he said both McLeod and MUSC of Florence let him know. But he said, technically they aren’t required to do so.
According to South Carolina law, any patient who has stayed in the hospital longer than a day and dies doesn’t need to be reported to any coroner’s office in the state.
However, DHEC is starting to release more data, like age and gender, on coronavirus deaths, rather than just for positive cases.
“People in the community need to be made aware of what’s going on," Edge said.
At this time, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson hasn’t responded to the letter sent by Gast.
And while von Lutcken said he believes more information is important, he thinks rather than releasing names, making sure first responders know where cases are, and where people who are awaiting results are, is much more critical.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.