FIRST ALERT: Warmth continues today, changes into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – We’re expecting another day with even warmer temperatures and sunshine as we head into our Thursday. A few isolated showers and storms are possible this morning, but those chances will quickly taper off into the late morning hours. The big story today will be the near-record warmth. Highs will be well into the middle and upper 80s for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Some big time changes do arrive as we head into our Friday. A cold front will work across the area bringing with it cooler air. We’ll see highs throughout the weekend in the mid 60s and low 70s. Friday and Saturday look mainly dry, with rain and thunderstorm chances ramping up for Sunday.
We continue to have a close eye on Easter Sunday. There is the potential for strong storms that could bring heavy rain and gusty winds for Sunday evening and into Monday morning.
We’ll start off Easter mainly dry, with scattered rain working in around lunch time. The better chance for any thunderstorm activity will come with a wave working through Sunday night and into the early hours of Monday. We’ll continue to monitor the set up heading into the weekend to fine-tune the details of this forecast.