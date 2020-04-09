FIRST ALERT: Turning much cooler by Friday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front will deliver much cooler weather through Saturday.
After near record temperatures Thursday afternoon, a cold front will deliver a shot of much cooler weather for Friday and Saturday.
As the front moves through the area tonight, temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 50s by Friday morning.
Despite abundant sunshine, Friday afternoon’s temperatures will average 20-25 degrees cooler than Thursday with readings only in the middle 60s. The temperatures will be made to feel even cooler with wind gusts of 25-30 mph at times through the day.
Friday night will be quite chilly with temperatures dropping into the lower and middle 40s.
The cooler weather sticks around through Saturday with temperatures once again in the middle 60s.
