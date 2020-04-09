DHEC announces 4 additional coronavirus-related deaths; 241 new cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced four new coronavirus-related deaths.
The four patients were elderly with underlying health conditions and resided in Anderson, Beaufort, Lexington and Lee counties.
This brings the total of deaths statewide to 67, including seven deaths in Horry County and five in Florence County.
Health officials also announced 241 new cases across the state, which brings the total to 2,792. There are eight new cases in Horry County, making it now 106 confirmed cases in Horry County.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
Abbeville (1), Aiken (10), Anderson (11), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (10), Berkeley (5), Calhoun (1), Charleston (5), Cherokee (1), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (3), Colleton (3), Darlington (3), Dillion (2), Dorchester (4), Fairfield (1), Florence (6), Georgetown (1), Greenville (31), Greenwood (1), Hampton (1), Horry (8), Kershaw (5), Lancaster (3), Laurens (1), Lee (2), Lexington (33), McCormick (1), Newberry (2), Oconee (1), Orangeburg (4), Pickens (1), Richland (45), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (13), Sumter (9), Union (3), Williamsburg (1), York (5).
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.
