Conway restaurant turns into pop-up shop to help community

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Many people in our communities are having a hard time finding essential items, like toilet paper and cleaning supplies.
But one Conway restaurant has turned itself into a pop-up shop so residents can get their takeout and essential items in one place.
The Crafty Rooster started the pop-up shop on Friday and owner Sean Kobos said that they’ve already started running out of some items.
Kobos said that they get the supplies through their vendor who actually suggested the idea to create a pop-up shop.
He said they are still limited in how much they are able to order but he said it’s their way to adapt to the “new normal” while helping the community out.
“It’s interesting because people haven’t heard about it yet and they come and say, ‘So I can buy that?’ Yeah, so we’re trying to serve a need for the community right now,” Kobos said.
The shop is also selling meat, sanitizer, gloves and eggs to help out the community during this time.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.