Conway police chief looks to community to help ‘Home or Work’ order enforcement

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Conway police chief sent a message to the community about the governor’s “Home or Work” order that went into effect on Monday.
The order states that all South Carolinians must remain at home or work unless visiting family, exercising or obtaining essential goods or services, which include food shopping and medicine pick-up. The order does not impact a person’s ability to exercise outdoors or go for a walk as a family.
Chief Dale Long said that while they’re not stopping cars or setting up checkpoints, they depend on you to stay at home.
He added that they’re asking you to comply with the governor’s order.
“A lot of what we’re relying on, is your honesty. You know whether you’re going to the doctor, or to the pharmacy, or if you’re going to buy groceries or things that are essential, checking on family members, taking care of other people or if you’re bored and have nothing else to do,” Long said.
He said the department works with the State Law Enforcement Division for guidance on how to enforce the order.
He said the department is also making sure officers are protected with personal protective equipment like safety glasses, masks and gloves when they speak with people.
