Amber Alert issued for missing Durham 2-year-old

DURHAM, N.C. (WECT) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old from Durham.
The Durham Police Department is searching for Jeremy Rivas-Munoz.
Munoz is a Hispanic male, approximately 2′ 10 tall, and weighing 35 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing light blue shirt & black shorts.
He allegedly was abducted by Emerson Melendez, who is a 23-year-old Hispanic male.
Melendez is 5′10 tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black shirt and tan shorts. Melendez has a skull tattoo on his neck and a rose tattoo on left hand.
They are believed to be traveling in a blue sedan, possibly a Toyota.
If you have any information, call the Durham Police Department immediately at 919-475-2263, or call 911 or *HP.
