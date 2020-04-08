Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Hartsville, officials say

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide early Wednesday morning in Hartsville, officials said.
Lauren Baker, city of Hartsville spokesperson, said it happened at a motel on 4th Street. She added two people were found with gunshot wounds.
According to Darlington County Coroner J. Todd Hardee, more information is expected to be released later Wednesday.
The incident remains under investigation.
