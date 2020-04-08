Tennis friends surprise Salisbury woman, sing for 83rd birthday while practicing social distancing

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury woman was surprised by her friends who sang to her and brought special gifts while practicing social distancing for her 83rd birthday.
The group of women gathered on the front yard so they could sing happy birthday to 83-year-old Penny Roemer.
Roemer started a tennis league a few years ago, and her tennis friends were the ones doing the singing.
They all had masks, practiced social distancing and presented her with rolls of toilet paper.
Roemer went in the house, came back out with her racquet and played tennis against her garage door.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.