St. James High School donates medical supplies to Tidelands Health

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Teachers at St. James High School are doing what they can to help those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.
The health sciences department at the high school donated boxes of isolation gowns, masks and other supplies to Tidelands Health on Tuesday. The school had the items on hand to use for teaching.
Michael Chapman, a health sciences teacher and also a paramedic, knows first-hand how important the supplies are during this time. With the approval of the state Department of Education, he gathered up more than 100 masks, 100 gowns, hundreds of alcohol preps and more and donated them to Tidelands Health.
“It just made sense,” Maryam Fischer, a health sciences teacher and athletic trainer at St. James High School, said of the donation. “Keep doing what you do, Tidelands Health. The community is behind you, 100%. We are happy to do anything we can do.”
Chief nursing officer at Tidelands Health, Pam Maxwell, said the support from people in the community has been overwhelming as they respond to the pandemic.
“Tidelands Health is grateful to St. James High School and to everyone who continues to donate supplies, food and more to support our team and our patients during this crisis,” Maxwell said.
If you would like to make a donation to Tidelands Health to support the COVID-19 response, click here to complete a donation form.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.