Horry County police install additional signage at public beach accesses to clarify McMaster’s order

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police were out Wednesday installing new signage at beach accesses to clarify South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s order related to their closing.
According to information from the Horry County Police Department, the signage was being posted at 45 locations around the county.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re on foot, in a car, or on a golf cart—public accesses and landings cannot be used to get onto the beach or into the water,” according to HCPD.
Last month, McMaster issued an executive order closing all public beach accesses, boat ramps, landings and other access points on the state’s lakes, rivers and waterways.
The order is effective immediately and will last until the State of Emergency due to the coronavirus is over in South Carolina.
On Thursday, there were 32 warnings for parking and use of Horry County accesses and landings, according to the HCPD. Officials said community members were educated about the governor’s order and complied with requests to disperse.
