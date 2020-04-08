Horry County police clarify golf cart use under new ‘Home or Work’ order

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina’s ‘Home or Work’ order has many people asking if they’re still allowed to use their golf carts under the new directives.
Horry County police clarified that people are allowed to use golf carts only if they are using them access their job, family, exercise or essential goods and services.
The police department said other activities are banned.
So, you can use your golf cart to check on a relative down the street or go to a nearby park to exercise. You can’t use your golf cart to take a tour of the neighborhood or go to a friend’s house for a barbecue.
“The fact of the matter is that COVID-19 is in our community. Around the world, people are dying from complications of the disease. Think about that – is a joyride really worth the risk?” the Horry County Police Department said in a Facebook post.
They also reminded residents that in South Carolina, golf carts are restricted to daylight hours on secondary roads with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour or less within four miles of the home address on the registration certificate.
