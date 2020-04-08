HGTC donates unused food to those facing financial struggles during COVID-19 crisis

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry-Georgetown Technical College wants to put food on the tables of families who are struggling during the coronavirus outbreak.
The school donated all unused food items on the Conway and Grand Strand campuses this week.
HGTC said it was inspired by the Patricia Grand Hotel’s efforts to collect and provide leftover food for families who are facing financial hardships due to layoffs and closures.
The College Student Food Service Department was able to donate bread, meat, chips and drinks.
“As we are all facing this crisis, HGTC is committed to helping as many as possible get through this difficult time,” said Dr. Marilyn M. Fore, HGTC President. “I want our community to know that we have been here to serve you and we will continue to serve you.”
If you would like to join the efforts, complete this form.
