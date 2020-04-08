Georgetown police search for wanted man, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown Police Department wants the community to be on the lookout for a man that is considered armed and dangerous.
Police said Naquan Kamel Nyeem Spann is wanted for aggravated breach of peace, malicious injury to personal property and unlawful carrying of a firearm in connection to an incident on Tuesday at Place By the Bay Apartments on Martin Street.
Police have not provided additional details about the incident.
Authorities said during the course of the investigation they obtained information that Spann was the suspect in the case.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.
