FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe storms possible Sunday night and Monday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A vigorous storm system will have the potential to bring severe storms to the area from late Sunday through Monday. Heavy rain, strong winds and isolated tornadoes are possible.
A strong storm system will develop across the Deep South this weekend and push through the Carolinas on Monday. Severe storms and tornadoes are likely across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia on Sunday in what may develop into a severe weather outbreak.
By Sunday evening, strong to severe storms may begin to push into the western and central Carolinas and then into the eastern Carolinas by Sunday night and Monday.
This storm system will have very powerful wind energy available for severe storms to develop. Winds just a few thousand feet off the ground may be as high as 50 to 70 mph by Monday. Those winds will produce an atmosphere favorable for severe storms. In addition, enough wind shear will be present for the possibility of isolated tornadoes.
Easter Sunday will feature cloudy skies with increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Some heavy rain will be likely, but the severe weather threat remains low through the afternoon.
As more unstable air spreads over the area late Sunday night and Monday, the chance of severe thunderstorms will begin to increase.
There is still quite a bit of uncertainty in the timing of the storm potential. Faster forecast models indicate the highest chances Sunday night while the slowest models indicate the threat could be highest through midday Monday.
Remember, a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY is our way of providing an early and detailed heads up of any potentially disruptive weather. We’ll continue to provide frequent updates on any changes to the forecast.
