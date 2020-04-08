FIRST ALERT: Summer-like feel this week, big changes on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – We’re going to continue on our warming trend across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee with soaring temperatures throughout this afternoon. Today, temperatures will climb into the low and middle 80s which is well above average.
Along with the summer-like temperatures, we could see a few very isolated showers and storms. We’re only going to expect about a 20% chance of rain, but a few of the showers could bring the potential for lightning and some heavy downpours. Most will stay mainly dry today with these taking place during the afternoon hours and tapering off into the overnight.
Tomorrow brings about the potential for us to tie or even break records temperature wise. We’ll expect breezy winds as highs climb well into the mid 80s for the Grand Strand and upper 80s for the Pee Dee.
What goes up, must come down. Temperatures by the end of this week will come crashing back down into the 60s as a dry cold front brings in cooler temperatures.
Cool temperatures will stick around through the weekend, with scattered rain showers working back into the forecast for our Easter Sunday. Easter continues to look soggy, stormy, cool, and windy with showers lingering into our Monday morning.