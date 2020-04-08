FIRST ALERT: Summer-like feel this week, big changes on the way

By Jessica Dobson | April 8, 2020 at 4:25 AM EDT - Updated April 8 at 4:25 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – We’re going to continue on our warming trend across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee with soaring temperatures throughout this afternoon. Today, temperatures will climb into the low and middle 80s which is well above average.

Summer-like warmth continues today (Source: WMBF)

Along with the summer-like temperatures, we could see a few very isolated showers and storms. We’re only going to expect about a 20% chance of rain, but a few of the showers could bring the potential for lightning and some heavy downpours. Most will stay mainly dry today with these taking place during the afternoon hours and tapering off into the overnight.

A few isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon and evening. (Source: WMBF)

Tomorrow brings about the potential for us to tie or even break records temperature wise. We’ll expect breezy winds as highs climb well into the mid 80s for the Grand Strand and upper 80s for the Pee Dee.

Temperatures could come close to tying or breaking records. (Source: WMBF)

What goes up, must come down. Temperatures by the end of this week will come crashing back down into the 60s as a dry cold front brings in cooler temperatures.

Cooler temperatures arrive for the end of this week (Source: WMBF)

Cool temperatures will stick around through the weekend, with scattered rain showers working back into the forecast for our Easter Sunday. Easter continues to look soggy, stormy, cool, and windy with showers lingering into our Monday morning.

A soggy Easter is on the way. (Source: WMBF)