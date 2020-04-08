Employee with Horry County Schools tests positive for COVID-19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A nutrition services employee who had worked at Socastee Elementary School during the school closure tested positive for COVID-19, according to Horry County Schools officials.
On Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control confirmed the positive test, a press release stated.
The employee’s last day reporting to work was Thursday, April 2, according to the release. The employee was pre-screened by the school nurse, which is done daily, on April 2 and did not present any symptoms, district officials said.
Horry County Schools cannot share any additional information about the employee and cannot legally disclose the employee's health condition.
In accordance with SC DHEC guidelines, HCS has communicated with all HCS Nutrition Services and Transportation employees who may have had direct contact with the employee. In addition, employees who had direct contact with the employee have been directed to self-quarantine for 14 days. SC DHEC will also conduct an investigation.
The Socastee Elementary School meal site has been closed and affected areas will be appropriately cleaned and disinfected. The affected buses will also be appropriately cleaned and disinfected, the release stated. Effective April 8, Socastee High School will provide grab-and-go meals for the Socastee area.
