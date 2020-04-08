DHEC estimates nearly 17,000 novel coronavirus cases across state

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control estimate the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state is significantly higher than the 2,417 reported cases.
According to zip code data as of 11:59 p.m. on April 6, DHEC estimates the total number of novel coronavirus cases statewide is approximately 16,853.
In Horry County, there are 91 reported cases, but estimates peg the actual number at 605.
According to DHEC, in Florence County, there are 45 reported cases. However, estimates show the true number is likely 285.
The latest DHEC data shows 51 people have died from the novel coronavirus in the Palmetto State. There have been six deaths reported in Horry County and five in Florence County.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
