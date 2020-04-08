DHEC announces 12 new coronavirus-related deaths in S.C., 139 new cases

The additional deaths occurred in 10 elderly and two middle-aged patients with underlying health conditions, according to DHEC. The elderly individuals were residents from Horry (1), Kershaw (1), Laurens (1), McCormick (1), Newberry (1), Richland (2), and Spartanburg (3) counties. The middle-aged individuals were residents from Clarendon (1) and Richland (1) counties.