DHEC announces 12 new coronavirus-related deaths in S.C., 139 new cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced on Wednesday there have been 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19.
The additional deaths occurred in 10 elderly and two middle-aged patients with underlying health conditions, according to DHEC. The elderly individuals were residents from Horry (1), Kershaw (1), Laurens (1), McCormick (1), Newberry (1), Richland (2), and Spartanburg (3) counties. The middle-aged individuals were residents from Clarendon (1) and Richland (1) counties.
This brings the total number of deaths to 63 in South Carolina. Seven of the deaths came from Horry County, while another five coronavirus-related deaths are in Florence County.
In addition, 139 new cases were announced Wednesday, bringing the total across the state up to 2,552. Horry County has seven new cases, for a total of 98.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (1), Aiken (4), Anderson (10), Beaufort (5), Berkeley (1), Charleston (3), Chester (1), Chesterfield (4), Clarendon (4), Colleton (2), Dorchester (3), Florence (2), Georgetown (2), Greenville (9), Greenwood (2), Horry (7), Kershaw (6), Lancaster (2), Laurens (2), Lee (3), Marlboro (2), Newberry (2), Oconee (2), Orangeburg (1), Richland (32), Spartanburg (6), Sumter (12), Union (1), Williamsburg (1), York (7).
Several South Carolina health systems are offering telehealth options to the public. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID19. For more information about COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.