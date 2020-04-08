Authorities: Inmate who walked off litter patrol unit in Georgetown County in custody

By WMBF News Staff | April 8, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 1:53 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities in Georgetown County said an escaped inmate is back in custody.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Samuel Robinson, of Andrews, walked away from a litter patrol unit working near the Highway 521 Mini-Mart Wednesday morning.

Samuel Robinson
Samuel Robinson (Source: GCDC)

Shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday, the GCSO announced the inmate was in custody.

Deputies say Robinson, who was in jail on a family court violation, is considered “low-risk.”

