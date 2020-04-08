Darlington County deputies arrest Myrtle Beach man connected to home break-ins

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington County deputies arrested a suspect who they believe is behind multiple burglaries.
Brantley Corbin, 42, of Myrtle Beach faces numerous charges including first-degree burglary and two counts of petit larceny.
Investigators said Corbin broke into two homes on Arin Street and Sally Circle and stole various items, including jewelry.
“When Investigators located the defendant, he was in possession of various items stolen from victims,” said Sheriff Tony Chavis. “These cases remain under investigation, and additional charge are likely.”
Corbin is at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center under a $30,000 bond.
