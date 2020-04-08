CCU’s 3D printers making masks for medical personnel caring for COVID-19 patients

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University’s 3D printers have been producing masks to be used by medical personnel who are treating COVID-19 patients.
According to information from CCU, 40 masks have been delivered to the Medical University of South Carolina since last week. Nearly 100 are expected by the end of this week.
The effort began when West Courtney, a Conway native and senior student at The Citadel in Charleston, and Will Turner, a CCU board of trustees member connected, a press release stated. CCU President David DeCenzo then publicly encouraged other institutions in South Carolina to put their 3D printers to work toward the cause.
Since then, the S.C. Commission for Higher Education applied for and received funds from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to support state universities in printing the masks.
Courtney said several school systems have joined the initiative since it was first launched in the beginning of April, including Williamsburg and Berkeley County Schools, and South Carolina State University is in the process of getting printers.
