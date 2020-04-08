Authorities investigating three separate shootings in Dillon County in one night

By WMBF News Staff | April 8, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT - Updated April 8 at 2:29 PM

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three separate shootings that happened Tuesday night.

According to information from the DCSO, the first shooting occurred on Oscar Drive in Hamer, where a person and a vehicle were shot. Authorities said the victim suffered a non-life threatening injury.

The second shooting occurred at a home on Finch Drive in Hamer, where the residence had been shot, according to the DCSO.

Authorities said the third shooting occurred at a home on Harlee’s Bridge Road where the residence had been shot.

It is unknown if the shootings are related at this time.

