Authorities arrest trio accused of shooting man in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Deputies arrested three people who they said were connected to a shooting that sent a man to the hospital.
Authorities were called Tuesday night to Jefferson Road where they said a man was shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
After the shooting, deputies said they located Tony Locklear, Garry Chavis Jr. and Dixie Oxendine and a fourth suspect, who they believe were all connected to the shooting.
Deputies said Chavis pointed a gun at a Maxton police officer and then ran from the scene. After a short foot chase, authorities were able to take him into custody.
Locklear and Oxendine were also taken into custody.
All three were charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felony conspiracy. Chavis was also charged with assault by pointing a gun at a law enforcement officer.
All three were booked into the Robeson County Detention Center.
The fourth suspect was able to get away while officers were chasing Chavis.
The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are likely.
The Maxton Police Department and the ATF are helping with the investigation.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.
