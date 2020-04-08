4 arrested, charged in connection to rash of break-ins in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Lumberton Police Department arrested four people who they said are behind a string of break-ins and larcenies in the city.
Eric Monroe, Joseph Locklear, Sebastian Lowery and Robert Kinlaw all face several charges including breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.
Police said the rash of break-ins began in early March and have occurred throughout Lumberton.
Authorities said the suspects took numerous items including televisions, a utility trailer and a Chevrolet Silverado truck. Police have been able to recover some of the stolen property and returned those items to the victims.
Police said additional arrests are pending as they continue to investigate and recover more of the stolen property.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is also working with the police department in the investigation because they believe crimes happened in both jurisdictions.
Anyone with information on the cases is asked to call the Lumberton Police Department and speak with Detective Frank Durden at 910-671-3845.
