Worker at Darlington plant tests positive for COVID-19, administrators say

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – An employee at a Darlington plant has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to company officials.
Tom Strother, with Georgia-Pacific, said the employee notified the leadership team on Monday. The person had not been in the facility since March 30 due to showing signs of illness.
Once administrators learned about the test, they determined who the employee had close contact with and notified those individuals, who have been asked to self-quarantine and not report to work, according to Strother.
He added that an initial cleaning had been performed prior to the test result, as daily cleanings have become standard practice.
According to Strother, a third-party cleaning service was brought in Wednesday out of an abundance of caution. All cleaning has followed the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control.
Strother said all employees that were on shift were notified, while a conference call was held with those who weren’t on shift.
He added that employees who don’t feel safe with continuing to come to work can take vacation time or consider other resources available to them.
Back in January, Georgia-Pacific announced it was investing more than $145 million at its Darlington plant that will expand plate- and bowl-making operations, according to a press release. The investment was based on customer and consumer demand.
Strother said the investment and expansion made in January is still underway. He noted there may be some delays with contractors, but doesn’t expect the timeline to be delayed significantly. A targeted completion in the first quarter of 2022 was previously announced.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.