Tidelands Health begins telehealth option for various therapy services

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Tidelands Health has launched a telehealth program to help patients complete physical, occupational and speech therapy sessions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a press release, all 12 Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Services locations now offer a “virtual visit” option for current and new patients to receive their treatments through a real-time telehealth visit with a licensed therapist.
Patients simply use a laptop, desktop, tablet or smartphone equipped with a camera and microphone to have the telehealth visit with a therapist.
“It’s so important that patients continue their treatments amid these challenging times,” said Frank Moreno, clinical coordinator of outpatient rehabilitation services. “We’ve created a way that we can come to them virtually to make sure they receive their needed care without leaving their house.”
Through the telehealth visits, therapists can demonstrate movements and exercises, observe a patient’s technique and provide guidance for the patient to continue progressing, the release stated.
“Many of our patients – especially older adults who are at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19 – are doing a great job of adhering to social distancing recommendations and staying home,” Moreno said. “Now, by using this new telehealth option, they won’t have to worry about falling behind in their therapy progress.”
Telehealth appointments with therapists at Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Services are available to current and new patients. For more information or to schedule a telehealth appointment, call (866) TIDELANDS.
