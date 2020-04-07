This is Carolina: ‘Front Porch Project’ giving families something to smile about

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - During these uncertain times, some families around Horry County are taking a little break from homeschooling and working from home to have a little fun. It’s called the ‘Front Porch Project.’
“I saw photographers all over America doing the 'Front Porch Project. It’s just a good way to give people something to look forward to, get out of their pajamas and to remember this crazy time,” photographer Erin Dietrich told WMBF News before her neighborhood ‘Front Porch Project’ at Plantation Lakes in Carolina Forest.
Dietrich owns the business Erin Dietrich Photography. She said this is usually her busy season but has had to adjust like many others. Instead, she’s busy doing free 'Front Porch Project’ sessions across Horry County neighborhoods.
“People have been so sweet and so supportive and just so appreciative that we’re doing this. And it just gives them something to remember. Everyone’s kind of scared and out of their normal. So, it’s just been really fun and they’ve been amazing with their donations and appreciative, so this has just been really, really fun," Dietrich said.
Dietrich said she started last week at the Waterway Palms neighborhood. There, she said, she photographed 40 families.
She took photos of around 25 families Monday night at Plantation Lakes in Carolina Forest. She’s headed to photograph another 25 families Wednesday night at The Farm of Carolina Forest.
She explained she’s booked for the next two weeks, and will be shooting well over 100 families by the end of the week.
“I wasn’t expecting this outpouring of support,” she said.
Next week she’s headed to Grande Dunes and Berkshire Forest.
While Dietrich’s professional photographs are free of charge, she’s asking for $25 donations to help others in need. Her donations go to Meals on Wheels of Horry County and Wellspring Church’s summer student camp.
She said three kids have already been paid for to go to camp from donations. Meals on Wheels specifically helps elderly people get food.
Dietrich’s photography sessions are from six feet or more away. She said many families have chosen to have fun, themed photoshoots, while others have gone the more traditional route from the fronts of their homes.
“We’ve had people set up with toilet paper and Lysol wipes and all sorts of fun stuff. We had one family, both the parents were teachers, so we had their laptops and all sorts of stuff out. Some people have done really wild and crazy and fun ideas and some have just done a nice, normal family photo. So I love what people have come up with and the different things people are doing," Dietrich said.
