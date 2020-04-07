This is Carolina: ‘Faith Over Fear’ cross initiative spreads hope during pandemic

“Another portion of the money goes to actually giving crosses away to people in our community who can’t afford one, but want to share the light of Christ and hope. So, the biggest purpose is everybody’s Easter seems like it got canceled, and Easter is never canceled. We wanted people to feel inspired to be able to share light into the world and people don’t have to buy crosses they can make their own. I’ve seen people make some out of things they have around their house. I just think it’s really neat," Showers said.