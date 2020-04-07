‘That was pretty awesome’: Man sings hymns outside Surfside Beach couple’s home on Palm Sunday

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A musician brought some joy and devotion to one Surfside Beach couple at the start of “Holy Week.”
Judi Inabinit lives with her husband Charlie in Surfside Beach. Six years ago, she said the retired Methodist minister was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and is currently struggling to understand the social distancing taking place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s where longtime friend Ben Coy came into the mix.
Coy, a musician at Belin United Methodist Church, stood outside the Inabinits’ home on Palm Sunday. Guitar in hand, he played a number of hymns for the couple, as well as for some neighbors who came onto their porches to listen.
“It was good to see them from a short distance,” said Coy, who plans to play for them again on Easter Sunday.
For the Inabinits, it was a blessing.
“I thought that was pretty awesome,” Judi Inabinit said.
