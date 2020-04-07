South Carolina’s emergency division to activate statewide alert at 5 p.m. Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Be prepared to get an emergency alert on your phone at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division will activate the state’s Public Alert and Warning System around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The message will coincide with the governor’s mandatory “Stay at Home or Work” order that will be taking effect.
People across the state will receive a “Civil Emergency Message” on their phones and through commercial radio.
SCEMD sent out a Public Safety Alert on March 31 after the governor ordered certain non-essential businesses to close. It caused SCEMD’s website to crash.
