South Carolina’s emergency division to activate statewide alert at 5 p.m. Tuesday
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division will activate the state’s Public Alert and Warning System around 5 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: SCEMD)
By WMBF News Staff | April 7, 2020 at 4:30 PM EDT - Updated April 7 at 4:30 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – Be prepared to get an emergency alert on your phone at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division will activate the state’s Public Alert and Warning System around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The message will coincide with the governor’s mandatory “Stay at Home or Work” order that will be taking effect.

People across the state will receive a “Civil Emergency Message” on their phones and through commercial radio.

SCEMD sent out a Public Safety Alert on March 31 after the governor ordered certain non-essential businesses to close. It caused SCEMD’s website to crash.

