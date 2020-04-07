SCDOT: Traffic data across state ‘alarmingly high’ prior to McMaster’s ‘Home or Work’ order

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – When Gov. Henry McMaster announced his “Home or Work” order, one of the reasons he gave for issuing it were too many people on the roads.
That order, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, is an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in South Carolina.
When looking at traffic volume trend changes due to COVID-19 from the S.C. Department of Transportation, that volume was around 55 to 60% last week, compared to the same time in 2019.
According to SCDOT officials, traffic data was “alarmingly high” for Saturday, April 4. In some areas of the state, traffic was said to be above normal levels.
The Myrtle Beach area, according to SCDOT, was still showing high volumes of vehicles on the roads this past Saturday even with the hotels closed.
McMaster’s new executive order states all South Carolinians must remain at home or work unless visiting family, exercising or obtaining essential goods or services, which include food shopping and medicine pick-up. The order does not impact a person’s ability to exercise outdoors or go for a walk as a family.
