S.C. couple ties the knot with family and friends watching live on Facebook

“That news kind of hit us all at once. We felt like that was not a good option for us to choose a new date because of my mom, and we didn’t know how she would be feeling or what treatment she would be going through, and we wanted her to be there and to be a part of it,” said Coffey. They decided the venue, caterer, and decor didn’t matter. Instead, they got married on a co-worker’s parents’ Lake Murray dock. “We were excited to get married, we still wanted to do it," said Coffey.